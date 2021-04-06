Eaton Vance Management Has $97.19 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $97,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

