Eaton Vance Management Has $176.88 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $176,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $368.32 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.22. The company has a market cap of $365.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

