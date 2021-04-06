Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $161,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock valued at $70,946,453 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

