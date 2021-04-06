Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 882,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $130,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $116,175,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.92 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 60,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,580 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.