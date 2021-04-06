Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of CEV opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

