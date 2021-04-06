Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of CEV opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $14.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.