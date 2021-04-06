easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

