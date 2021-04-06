Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 169.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

DYN stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

