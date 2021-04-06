Dumac Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,100 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

