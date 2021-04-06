Dumac Inc. Purchases New Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

STNE stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.62. 5,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,666. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

