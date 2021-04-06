Dumac Inc. Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,223. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

