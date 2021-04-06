Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. 8,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of -405.45.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,627,318 shares of company stock valued at $298,183,991 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

