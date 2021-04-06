DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $10,814.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010436 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

