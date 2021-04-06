DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $62.97 million and approximately $1,596.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

