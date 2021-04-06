DPRating Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. DPRating has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $100,481.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DPRating has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.00672942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028779 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.