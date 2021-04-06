Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 891,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Domo were worth $56,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,916 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Domo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.