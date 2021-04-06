dKargo Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. dKargo has a total market cap of $247.41 million and approximately $140.07 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00677693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00075122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

