Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,642.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,642 ($34.52) and last traded at GBX 2,606 ($34.05), with a volume of 11982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,596 ($33.92).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,470.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,279.04.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

