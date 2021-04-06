Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $161,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,835,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,137,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

NYSE:RY opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

