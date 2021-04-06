Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,267,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 694,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $165,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.