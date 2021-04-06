Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 173,499 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $184,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alcoa by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Alcoa stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

