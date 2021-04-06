Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

