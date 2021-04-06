Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 67,416 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Diamondback Energy worth $38,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

