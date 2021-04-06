Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXT shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

TSE DXT opened at C$5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.86. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$387.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.81.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.4499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 12.10%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

