Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.50

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

