Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €47.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.90 ($61.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.37 ($53.38).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.97.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

