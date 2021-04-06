Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.96

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.96 ($17.60) and traded as high as €17.25 ($20.29). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.25 ($20.29), with a volume of 11,935,524 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.08 ($23.62).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.96.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.