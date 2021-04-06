Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Destination Maternity shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ)

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

