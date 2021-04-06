Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $3,572,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506,163 shares of company stock worth $162,702,922. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.25. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

