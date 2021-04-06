Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Gerard J. Michel Acquires 15,500 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DCTH opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $25.18.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.
