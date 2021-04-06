DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 50,149 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $87,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.01. 30,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $79.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.