DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $87.70 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Netflix were worth $87,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $546.80. 85,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.71 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.