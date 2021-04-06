DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $77.37 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 669.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,124 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $77,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,299. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.07. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

