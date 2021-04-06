DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Visa were worth $331,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.36. The stock had a trading volume of 72,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $426.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

