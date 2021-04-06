Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 28.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.45.

CHTR opened at $601.47 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $442.75 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

