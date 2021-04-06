Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55.

