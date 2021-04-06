Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 354.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.2% during the third quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 27,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 381,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.99 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

