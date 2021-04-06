Defined Wealth Management LLC Invests $528,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $968.10.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,196.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $653.91 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

