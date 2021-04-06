Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,262 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $367.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.12 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The company has a market cap of $347.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

