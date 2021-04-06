Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

