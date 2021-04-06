Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 855 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $327.70 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $357.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

