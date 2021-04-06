Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DECK traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $331.00. 263,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.17 and a fifty-two week high of $345.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.