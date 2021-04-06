Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 422.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00007276 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 422.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $249.91 million and $6.97 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00680999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00076896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 58,574,130 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

