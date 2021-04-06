DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DaVita were worth $55,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

