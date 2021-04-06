Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Up 7.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.20. Approximately 184,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,792,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.24.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,934.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $327,040.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $568,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,350,425 shares of company stock valued at $138,926,004 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $136,373,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.