Dash Price Hits $280.33 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $280.33 or 0.00482418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.20 or 0.04495325 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,065,532 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

