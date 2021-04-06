DAPS Coin Trading 119.9% Higher Over Last Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 64.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $214,166.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 119.9% higher against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00039680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.00702992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030478 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,305,801,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

