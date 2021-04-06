Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €82.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.41 ($82.84).

ETR:DAI opened at €75.34 ($88.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.18. Daimler has a 1 year low of €25.75 ($30.29) and a 1 year high of €76.28 ($89.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

