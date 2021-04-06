DAD (DAD) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, DAD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $57.02 million and $3.22 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.12 or 0.00660162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00078971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

