Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson Sells 3,333 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $78,458.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cytokinetics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 66,609 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

