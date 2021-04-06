CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.90

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 90650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

